Armenians violated ceasefire 30 times using arge-caliber machine guns

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 30 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari village and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili, Kohnagishlag villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region and in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.