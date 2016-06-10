Armenians violated ceasefire 30 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 30 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, postions of Azerbaijani armed forces located at Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and unnamed heights at Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions located at Paravakar village of Ijevan region of Armenia and from positions located at unnamed heights.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Alibeyli village of Tovuz region from the positions located at Mosesgekh village of Berd region of the Republic of Armenia.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also fired from positions located at Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli regions, as well from the unnamed heights located in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.