Armenians violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from positions located in Aygedzor village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Nemirli vilage of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village and at unnamed heights of Khojavand region.