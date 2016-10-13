 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 28 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 28 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the information,Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.

