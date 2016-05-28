Armenians violated ceasefire 26 times using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units, using heavy machine guns, violated ceasefire 26 times in a day in various directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, Armenian armed units fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the nameless heights in the Gadabay district, from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk district.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from positions near villages Chilaburt, Yarimja of Terter district, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Namirli, Marzili villages of Agdam dictrict, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fizuli district and from nameless heights in Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli districts.