    Armenians violated ceasefire 26 times in a day using mortars

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 26 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kengerli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.  

