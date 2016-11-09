Armenians violated ceasefire 25 times using large-caliber machine guns

© Report.az

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 25 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan and Noyemberian regions, Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located in nameless hills in Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.