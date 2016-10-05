Armenians violated ceasefire 25 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 25 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and nameless hills in Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli and Gaymagli villages in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as, nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.