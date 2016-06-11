Armenians violated ceasefire 25 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 25 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions located in Chayli village of Terter, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli as well as from the unnamed heights located in Khojavand.