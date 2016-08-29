Armenians violated ceasefire 22 times in a day

Baku. 29 August, REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region and Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand village, Ashagi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy and Jebrail regions.