Armenian units violated ceasefire 22 times in a day

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Berdavan and Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Qushchu Ayrim, Kamarli and Farahli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region and Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.