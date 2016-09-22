Armenians violated ceasefire 21 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 21 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Ijevan region, Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village in Aghstafa region, Gaymagli village in Gazakh region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy and Jebrail regions.