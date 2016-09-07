Armenians violated ceasefire 21 times in a day

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 21 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region, Chinari and Aygedzor villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village in Gazakh region and Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Garagashli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions.