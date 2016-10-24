Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 20 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Jebrail regions.