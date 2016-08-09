Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights and Kemerli village of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region as well as at unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.