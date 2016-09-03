Armenians violated ceasefire 19 times in a day

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 19 times throughout the day.

Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located at nameless hills in Noyemberian region, Chinari village in Berd region and at nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli village in Gazakh region, Kokhanabi village in Tovuz region and at nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region and at nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.