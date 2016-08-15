Armenians violated ceasefire 19 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 19 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.