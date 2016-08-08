Armenians violated ceasefire 19 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 19 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Merzili village of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.