Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 18 times in a day

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 18 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, Muncuglu and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.