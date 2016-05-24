Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in the day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Ijevan region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from positions located in Aygedzor village and at unnamed heights of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Goyarkh village of Tartar region, in Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, in Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.