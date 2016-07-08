Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gizilhajili, Kemerli, Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Dovekh, Barekamavan and Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shirvanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.