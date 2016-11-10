Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 18 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region and Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region and Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Tartar and Fuzuli regions.