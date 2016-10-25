Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 18 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Qushchu Ayrim and Gaymagli villages of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar village of Aghdam region, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Jabrail regions.