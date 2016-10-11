Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 17 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.