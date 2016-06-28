Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, at unnamed heights and Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region of Armenia.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.