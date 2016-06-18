Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibeyli and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located at Chinari and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, Kohnegishlag village of Agstafa region was fired from Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

Our positions also fired from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.