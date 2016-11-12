 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day using mortars

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions at nameless hills in Goranboy and Khojavand regions

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 17 times throughout the day using 60 and 82mm mortars.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages in Ijevan region, Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills, Gizilhajili and Gaymagli villages in Gazakh region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shikhlar, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy and Khojavand regions. 

