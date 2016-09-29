Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 16 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region, Vazashen village and nameless hills in Ijevan region and Aygedzor village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli villages and nameless hills in Gazakh and Aghbulag village in Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy region.