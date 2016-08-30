Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day using grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 16 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village in Noyemberian region, Chinari village in Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.