Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gaymagli village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, at unnamed heights of Ijevan region as well as in Kokhanabi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from positions located at Chinari village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.