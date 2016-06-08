Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day from different directions of the frontline by using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at Gaymagli village of Gazakh region fired from positions Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region of Armenia, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at nameless height in Gedebey region from the positions at nameless heights in Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired as well as from positions at nameless heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.