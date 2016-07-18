Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region as well as from positions located in Mehdili village of Jabrayil region.