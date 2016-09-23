Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 15 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Ministry of Defence (MOD) of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.