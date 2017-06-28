Armenians violated ceasefire 146 times using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 146 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.