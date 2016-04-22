Armenians violated ceasefire 143 times in a day using 60 mm mortars

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 143 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 mm mortars.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights and in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi vilages and at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygepar villages of Berd region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Merzili, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 146 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.