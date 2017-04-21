Armenians violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim and Gaymagli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Novruzlu, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.