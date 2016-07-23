Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Bala Jafarli village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Azatamut village of Ijevan region, Berdavan village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Jabrayil regions.