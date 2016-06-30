 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also fired from unnamed heights of Goranboy region

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at unnamed heights of Gazakh region fired from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region of Armenia.

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also fired from Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well from positions located at unnamed heights of Goranboy region. 

