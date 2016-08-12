 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from unnamed heights of Jabrayil region

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Kemerli, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Berdavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar, Berkaber villages and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Merzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region as well as at unnamed heights of Jabrayil region.   

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi