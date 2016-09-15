 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Baku. 15 September. Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 14 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Minstry of Defence (MOD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh and Tovuz regions.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

