Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gizilhajili village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region as well as in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region as well as at unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy and Jabrayil regions.