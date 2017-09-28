Armenians violated ceasefire 139 times throughout the day

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 139 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (1 shell).

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Ajarly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.