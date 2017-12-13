Armenians violated ceasefire 136 times a day

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 136 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.