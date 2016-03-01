Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 135 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from Aygepar village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Merzili, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Kengerli, Garagashli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 136 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.