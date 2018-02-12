Armenians violated ceasefire 135 times a day

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 135 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and in Aghbulag, Garalar villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend, regions.