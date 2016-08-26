Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.