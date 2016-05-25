Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in the day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gushchu Ayrim and Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.