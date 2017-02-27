Armenians violated ceasefire 129 times using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 129 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter and 82 millimeter mortars (total 9 shells) and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli, Kamarli villages in nameless hills in Qazakh region and in Munjuglu, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Sarijali, Marzili, Namirli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.