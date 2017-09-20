Armenians violated ceasefire 127 times a day

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 127 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Hajialili, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Goyali and Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.