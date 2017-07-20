Armenians violated ceasefire 126 times a day

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Ferehli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.